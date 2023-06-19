Lake Macquarie cliff diver on a high after second consecutive event win

Lake Macquarie cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland has taken another podium win on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series circuit.

The six-time cliff diving champion scored well in the first two rounds yesterday, leaping off the 21-metre platform on the Seine in Paris, but seemed to falter in the third round.

She felt the pressure, but in the end the Novocastrian finished in first place with a score of 351.70.

The 31-year-old started the 2023 season on a high in Boston just over a fortnight ago, scoring a total of 368.35 for her four dives in the season opener.

Labelled the “cliff diving sensation from down under” by commentators, the next stop on the World Series for Rhiannan is Italy on July 2.

Rhiannan will be vying for her seventh cliff diving world title this year after winning the Red Bull series in front of a home crowd last year in Sydney.