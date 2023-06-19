Singleton Roosters Speak In Wake Of Hunter Valley Bus Crash

Representatives of the Singleton Roosters football club have spoken publicly for the first time since the deadly Hunter Valley bus crash.

Among the 10 victims of the June 11 accident were several members of the close-knit Aussie Rules club.

Reading a prepared statement to the media at Rose Point Park in Singleton President Dylan Hixon said the small community had been left devastated.

“Our community has experienced unfathomable heartache, distress, and sadness, after a number of people closely connected to the club were on board and either injured or killed.”

Mr Hixon thanked the community for the outpouring of support and said moving forward, the club would be focused on rallying around the families of those who have lost their lives.

“Our first priority and focus is on supporting the families, friends and those from our wider club community who have been affected by this unspeakable tragedy.”

A fund administered by Rotary Australia has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars which will start to be distributed to support the victim’s families this week.

Until now, the Singleton Roosters had chosen to remain out of the public eye and grieve in private and a request for privacy rounded out their statement.

“We appreciate there is significant media and public interest in the tragedy and those involved. We ask for the privacy of our community to be respected as we collectively grieve and process the enormous loss,” Mr Hixon said.