Critical incident investigation launched after man dies at Stockton Beach

Police have launched a critical incident investigation after a man died at Stockton Beach last night.

Just after 9pm, Hunter Valley Police District officers were called to a home in Sproule Cescent at Thornton over concerns for a man’s welfare – officers were told a 36-year-old man was armed with a firearm and left the property in a vehicle.

That vehicle was seen traveling on Newline Road at Seaham a short time later and a pursuit was initiated.

The car ended up coming to a stop near Stockton Beach at Williamtown and the man ran onto the beach.

He was found by police deceased, suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A crime scene was established and a critical incident team from neighbouring Tuggerah Lakes Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.