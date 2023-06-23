Cashless gaming trial hacked

An investigation is underway by the State Government after the Newcastle cashless gaming trial was allegedly hacked.

It’s understood up to 40 customers at Wests Newcastle, who are participating in the trial, have been impacted by the breach.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris confirmed they are aware of the alleged cyber security incident.

“Cyber Security NSW is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and NSW Police to investigate the incident.

“The NSW Government has been informed that Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) is working with the trial operators.

“The NSW Government has been informed that operators are assessing any impacts to patrons.

“The NSW Government strongly believes any cashless gaming trial must have secure privacy and data protections in place”and is committed to the establishment of an Independent Panel of Experts to oversee its broader cashless gaming trial.”