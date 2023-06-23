Newcastle coal industry disrupted for a fifth day

For the fifth day in a row protesters have disrupted the coal industry in Newcastle.

An elderly woman broke into a stacker reclaimer machine at Port Waratah on Egret Street just after 6am and chained herself to it.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to the scene with Police Rescue to take the woman down who was on top of a coal loader.

Officers removed a 67-year-old woman just before 7am.

She was arrested and taken to Newcastle City Police Station to assist with inquiries.

On Monday a 22-year-old dangled herself over the railway line on Wagtail Way in Newcastle, on Tuesday night another woman glued herself to railing on some machinery, the following day a 22-year-old man also dangled himself over the railway line at Branxton and yesterday a 64-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl climbed on top of a coal train at Singleton.

All of them were arrested and charged and are before the courts.