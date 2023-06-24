AFL games across the Hunter resuming today following Greta bus crash tragedy

Competition in the Hunter Central Coast AFL will resume on Saturday, after taking the week off, following the Greta bus crash tragedy.

While games are scheduled to resume, the Singleton Roosters, who loss several members across their men’s and women’s teams, will remain on the sideline this weekend.

The men’s side have a bye this week and the women’s match against Lake Macquarie Dockers has been called off.

Hunter Central Coast AFL is asking all clubs, umpires and officials to wear red and white or black armbands and that all matches be preceeded by a moment silence as a mark of respect.