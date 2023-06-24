Newcastle and Townsville Mayors join forces to secure Women’s State of Origin

Newcastle City Council has joined forces with Townsville City Council to secure future Women’s State of Origin matches.

Townsville’s Mayor Jenny Hill has been in touch with her Newcastle counterpart Nuatali Nelmes to propose that each city get a match each, following the recording breaking second match up north this week that drew in crowds of more than 18,000 fans who packed into Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

A joint letter has now been sent to Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys requesting a meeting to hash out the details.

In the letter both Mayors outlined the significance of regional heartlands for rugby league and reiterated their position in the letter that the game’s governing body in Australia owes it to Australian rugby league’s most ardent fans to give this proposal the fullest consideration

Newcastle almost hosted the men’s series final in 2021 at McDonald Jones Stadium but the match was forced to moved to Queensland due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the two cities are the rightful ones to host the Women’s State of Origin.

“Both Newcastle and Townsville have rich rugby league histories, exceptionally passionate fan bases and an eagerness to work together with our colleagues at all levels of government to highlight our great cities as premiere sporting destinations in New South Wales and Queensland.

“I know Novocastrians would strongly welcome State of Origin, which would serve to boost our visitor economy, help to create local jobs and support local industries while continuing to highlight our city as an amazing tourist destination,” Cr Nelmes said.