Cambridge Hotel kicks off final weekend of live music

The Cambridge Hotel kicked off its final weekend of live music overnight, ahead of its closure.

Massive crowds packed into the Newcastle West venue and onto adjoining Wood Street to bid farewell to the local institution which has operating for more than half a century.

The owners announced last year that they would be closing the doors for good and that the Cambridge would be redeveloped into high rise student accommodation.

The iconic entertainment venue has provided a stage to some of the biggest names in music and launched the careers of acts such as Silverchair and The Screaming Jets.

On Friday, Australian artists Thundamentals, Illy, Drapht and 360 were just some of the offerings, on the first night of three, with Peking Duk, The Rubens and Jack River performing on Saturday and Grinspoon, Gooch Palms and Dune Rats taking the stage on Sunday.

Image: Cambridge Hotel.