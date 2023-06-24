Police launch appeal to catch serial train station vandal

There is an appeal for information as police try to identify a man wanted for questioning over vandalism at a train station in Newcastle last week.

Officers say on June 15 and 16 two separate graffiti offences were committed on the platform at Warabrook. The word ‘katayst’ was tagged in silver texta.

The incident was reported and an investigation was launched by the Police Transport Command.

CCTV images have now been released in a bid to identify a man.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.