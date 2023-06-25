Maritime course to feature at Newcastle TAFE

Maritime courses at TAFE will be brought back to Newcastle for the first time in nearly a decade.

The campus at Tighes Hill will offer a Certificate 2 in Maritime Operations next semester, the subject teaching students the skills needed to be a ship’s master on recreational and commercial vessels up to 12 metres.

Training also includes access to bridge and engine room simulators, providing hands on opportunities to learn.

It’s been welcomed by the local industry which has a sustained demand for more skilled workers as maritime tourism and port operations continue to grow.