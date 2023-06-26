Stanton To Stand At Newcastle Jets Helm

Sydney FC Assistant Coach Robbie Stanton has been appointed to the top job with the Newcastle Jets A-League Men’s outfit.

The club announced Stanton had signed on for two years as the new head coach, following Arthur Papas’ exit last week.

He boasts an impressive resume having been Steve Corica’s second-in-command with the Sky Blues for over three years, helping the side to a Premiership-Championship double in 2020. His background also includes serving as Sydney FC’s Youth Team Coach proving he could win titles while nurturing the club’s Academy players.

Jets Executive Chairman Shane Mattiske said Stanton is highly rated among the leading figures of the game and would help Newcastle grow.

“Rob comes to us from a winning club and knows how to drive success,” Mattiske said.

“He is a Coach who has a great technical expertise and knows how hard you need to work to gain success, but importantly he is also someone who knows how to bring a team together to perform. He’s worked with many of our players and with the best players in the game through the All-Stars or through his involvement over a significant period at Sydney FC”

“He is also a strong believer in the importance of developing youth and is committed to bringing through talent that is emerging in this region.”

Following the announcement, Stanton said he was excited to get started.

“There’s a great culture here and we want to create a strong football environment for our players and staff. There’s a lot of good people in Newcastle and we want to take the team to the next level and help our players further develop and challenge themselves”

“I want this team to be a side that the Newcastle region is proud of as we work tirelessly to try and achieve our goals.”

Stanton will take the reigns immediately to focus on the Jets first big goal – progression in the Australia Cup as part of preparing the team for the A-League season.

The new Head Coach has three weeks to whip the team into shape ahead of their Australia Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory on July 17.