Newcastle doctor allegedly stabbed in Armidale home invasion

A prominent Newcastle doctor is understood to have been stabbed in a violent home invasion in Armidale.

Police say they were called to Girabaldi Street at about 10pm on Sunday night after four men allegedly stormed the home in a random break and enter.

The 67-year-old was stabbed twice including a stab wound to his back when the offenders entered the home and stole an amount of personal property including his mobile phone and watch.

The man has undergone surgery – it’s understood it is Dr James Leitch, the Head of Cardiology at the John Hunter Hospital.

He is in a stable condition in Armidale Hospital.

The alleged attackers fled the scene and police have set up crime scenes including at the scene of a burnt out car to investigate.

Officers attached to New England Police District have commenced an investigation under Strike Force Laperouse into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000