Bill to split the Hunter New England Health District in two, introduced to parliament

A Bill seeking to split the Hunter New England Health District in two has been introduced to the state parliament on Tuesday.

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, whose electorate takes in the north western parts of the health district as far as Moree, Glen Innes, Armidale and Inverell, believes the current set up is far too skewed toward Newcastle and the Hunter region.

A petition, with over 10,000 signatures, calling on the state government to re-instate the former New England Area Health Service was tabled in the parliament last year, prompting Mr Marshall to introduce the draft legislation to bring that to fruition.

Debate on the Health Services Amendment (Splitting of the Hunter New England Health District) Bill is unlikely to occur until at least August, as this week is that last sitting week until the winter break.