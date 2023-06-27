Coal mining jobs at highest levels in more than a decade

Coal mining jobs are at their highest levels in more than a decade in NSW.

The latest data from Coal Services shows that in the Hunter, the state’s largest coal mining region, there were 14,589 coal mining jobs in April 2023. That is the second highest number of coal mining jobs in the Hunter region since June 2014.

Across NSW overall, coal mining jobs are at their highest since September 2012 with 24,575 direct coal mining jobs in April this year.

NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said the recovery in coal mining jobs in NSW was a sign of the ongoing importance and resilience of the NSW coal sector.

“The growth in coal mining jobs across NSW in recent years shows the ongoing strength of the industry, and the need to ensure mining communities are supported,

“The strong performance and contribution of the coal sector reflects the overall growth of the entire mining sector in NSW, including in metals mining. Metals mining jobs are also at near record levels with nearly 8,000 workers directly employed in the NSW metals mining sector based on the annual NSW Mining Industry Expenditure Impact Survey.

“These jobs help support regional communities, and are also making a very important economic contribution to the NSW economy.

“With the right policy settings we can continue to make the most of the growing demand for our metals, critical minerals and high quality coal,” he said.