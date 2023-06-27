Very heavy traffic after crash at Beresfield

UPDATE 10:15AM

The motorcycle rider has been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, while the driver of the SUV has been taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.

Yangan Drive remains closed and there is still heavy traffic on Weakleys Drive.

EARLIER:

Yangan Drive at Weakleys Drive in Beresfield is closed this morning after a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the area just after 6am after reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Yangan Dr is closed and traffic is very heavy on Weakleys Dr in both directions, and on the M1 Pacific Mwy, John Renshaw Dr and New England Hwy approaching Weakleys Dr.

Avoid the area and use an alternative route if you can as there will be long delays.

More details to come.