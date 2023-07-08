Missing South Coast teenager could be in Newcastle

A teenager missing from the state’s South Coast could be in the Newcastle area.

16-year-old Kye Marcal was last seen leaving a home on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry in the early hours of Wednesday morning – when he failed to return home, family contacted police.

South Coast Police District officers immediately commenced inquiries into Kye’s whereabouts due to concern for his welfare with his young age.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm to 180cm tall, of a medium build, brown hair in a mullet style and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, hooded jumper and tracksuit pants.

Kye is known to frequent the Bomaderry, Newcastle, Redfern, Sydney CBD and Shoalhaven areas.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.