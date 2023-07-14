Police launch appeal to locate missing Newcastle woma

Newcastle Police have launched an appeal to help track down a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since earlier this month.

57-year-old Perelle McIntosh was last seen at her home on Darby Street in Cooks Hill on Monday July 3.

Family and Police hold serious concerns for her welfare.

She is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, 160 centimetres tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and blonde hair and is known to frequent the Nobbys Beach area.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.