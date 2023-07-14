Work progressing on Newcastle Inner City Bypass

The construction site of the Rankin Park to Jesmond section of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass might look like a bomb has hit it, but work is progressing quickly.

Construction started in March on the $450 million bypass link that will see motorists avoid up to 11 sets of traffic lights along the existing route.

Preparation is now underway for the bridgework on the northern interchange. Bridge piling work has started for the six bridges that will be built with drill holes bring dug more than 1.2 kilometres deep to keep the work stable.

190 tonnes of reinforcement will be used in the piles too, that’s more than the weight of 32 elephants…

Transport for NSW Region North Director Anna Zycki said the project will provide a lot of relief for motorists once its done.

“This project will provide traffic relief to the surrounding road network, in particular the existing route of Lookout Road, Croudace Street and Newcastle Road, which is used by about 40,000 to 60,000 vehicles each day,

“The new bypass will remove up to 30,000 vehicles each day from the existing route which is a huge win for the community and freight operators.”

Ms Zycki said the worksite has been a hive of activity, with early work well underway including the completion of the archaeological salvage of shanty town ‘Hollywood’.

Utility investigations, installation and relocation are well underway,

“We have also completed the archaeological salvage of the historical 1920’s era Hollywood camp.

“Our archaeologists unearthed a multitude of artefacts from the site, which was home to scores of people who became homeless during the Great Depression.”

