Man refused bail over alleged Bar Beach break and enters

A man has been refused bail following two alleged attempted break and enter incidents at Bar Beach on Thursday night.

Police were called to Memorial Drive at around 9pm where responding officers were told a man attempted to gain access to the premises before fleeing.

It’s also believed the offender gained access to a parked vehicle before allegedly stealing keys and various cards.

A short time late police attempted to stop the man at a property on the same road, before he attempted to evade officers, however he was eventually arrested following a short struggle.

The Queanbeyan man, aged 20, was taken back to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with two counts of attempted break and enter dwelling-house etc with intent (steal), enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, larceny, possess housebreaking implements, and custody of knife in public place.

He was formally refused bail and will reappear before Newcastle Local Court on July 27.