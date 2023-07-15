Major changes to Opal ticketing system set to make public transport journeys smoother

Tapping off on public transport is about to get a lot easier, as the state government unveils express mode for Apple Pay.

The major upgrade to the Opal ticketing system means users can tap on and off without need to unlock their iPhone or watch first.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen says commuters in the Hunter, Illawarra, Blue Mountains and everywhere in between will benefit from being the first in Australia to benefit from the mass roll out of the initiative.

“It will make life so much easier for the almost two million transport passengers who use contactless payments with a digital wallet in NSW.“We’re embracing the future of travel, putting our state in line with global cities such as New York, London and Hong Kong. Think of your phone as your public transport passport.

“We know it can hold things up when you’re trying to quickly scan your face or finger to unlock your device at the reader. Now for Apple users it’s as simple as tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch without having to wake up or unlock your screen,” Ms Haylen said.

Users wanting to make the most of the upgrade should add their card to Apple Pay and then set up “Express Travel Pass” card in settings.