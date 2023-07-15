Singleton Roosters clubhouse receives cash for upgrades and permanent memorial for Greta Bus Crash victims

The state government has announced $1.7 million for upgrades of the Singleton Roosters AFL clubhouse, which will include a permanent memorial to those who lost their lives in the Greta Bus Tragedy.

A further $250,000 will be chipped in by the AFL, with the cash set to deliver new change rooms, storage spaces, umpire areas, scorers box, toilets and renovations of the kiosk and kitchen.

The news comes on the same day that the Roosters Women’s and Mens Shield sides return to the Hunter Central Coast AFL competition for the first time since the tragedy on JUNE 11, which claimed the lives of six of their members.

The men’s Senior Cup side made the decision to withdraw from the competition.

NSW Premier Chris Minns will be attending the games today in Singleton at Rose Point Park, where the ladies will be taking on the Cardiff Haws and the men up against the Blues.

“”The Tragedy in Greta was felt right across NSW and it is appropriate that a commemoration is built to mark the loss of lives and their legacy in the community.

“This investment recognises the emotional toll of the recent bus tragedy, providing a space for healing and unity within the Singleton community.”

“This clubhouse expansion will be a be of great benefit for the Singleton Roosters AFC and the wider community, empowering them to grow, host events, competitions, and gatherings that will enrich the social fabric of the region and help the local community heal,” Mr Minns said.