Maitland Park Bowling club site destroyed by ferocious blaze

The former Maitland Park Bowling Club has been destroyed after fire ripped through the vacant building this morning.

Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze at around 3 o’clock after multiple triple zero calls.

NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry says the scene was particularly demanding for crews.

“It took about three hours to get this fire extinguished with 13 fire trucks and about 30 firefighters. They were confronted with significant fire activity.”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation with police declaring it a crime scene.

There were no reports of injuries.