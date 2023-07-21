Chief Inspector Gorman calls time on 40yr policing career

After 40 years in the NSW Police Force, Chief Inspector Michael Gorman has called time on his career.

Finishing his time as the Officer in Charge at Cessnock Police Station, Chief Inspector Gorman has spent time at police stations right across the Hunter Valley and NSW.

He joined the Force in 1983 and since then has had, and seen, plenty of highs and lows.

The Chief Inspector was celebrated with a guard of honour yesterday with plenty of family, friends and colleagues turning up to celebrate a long, successful career.

Images: Hunter Valley Police District Facebook page