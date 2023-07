The bodies of two elderly people have been found in home at Morisset on Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the home on Freemans Drive just after 11:30am, over concerns for the welfare of the pair.

Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District arrived on the scene and tragically located the bodies of the man and woman believed to be in their 80s.

They are yet to be formally identified and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.