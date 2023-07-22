Pair Arrested After Nelson Bay Police Pursuit

Police have arrested two people accused of leading officers on a pursuit through Nelson Bay.

The chase was sparked about 10pm on Thursday when the driver of a Jeep SUV travelling on Gowrie Avenue allegedly refused to heed an order to pull over.

But the pursuit was short lived, officers calling it off for public safety reasons and later locating the vehicle on Moorooba Street,where it had been dumped.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, with assistance from the Dog Unit, commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, a 30-year-old woman was arrested on Galoola Drive after a vehicle stop. She was taken to Nelson Bay Police Station and charged with five counts of responsible person/custodian not disclose driver’s details.

A short time later police also arrested a 29-year-old man at a Stockton Street address. He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

The man was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday, and the woman was granted conditional bail to appear before the same court on Monday.