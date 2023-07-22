Four Big Events Expected To Bring Thousands To Broadmeadow On Saturday

It is going to get busy around Broadmeadow on Saturday as four big events bring tens of thousands to the entertainment precinct.

The men’s State Masters is being hosted at Newcastle International Hockey Centre from 7.30am, the Newcastle Falcons final home games of the NBL1 East season are being played at the basketball stadium from 5pm, the Knights NRL and NRLW double header is set to pack out McDonald Jones Stadium from 3.10pm, and families are heading to Disney On Ice shows at 10am, 2pm and 6pm at the Entertainment Centre.

The Transport Management Centre is warning there will be a huge increase in traffic and pedestrian activity as people travel to and from the events, reaching a fever pitch mid-afternoon.

Traffic will be heavier than usual through Broadmeadow on Turton Road, Griffiths Road, Newcastle Road, Lambton Road and Bridges Road.

Right hand turns from Griffiths Road into the Newcastle Entertainment Centre may be restricted. Left hand turns into the venue will not be impacted.

There will be a 40km/hr speed limit and traffic control in place in the vicinity with long delays expected, motorists are being warned to slow down and exercise caution.

Adding to the chaos, planned track work means buses will replace trains between Newcastle Interchange and Wyong from 8pm Saturday 22 to 5.30am Sunday 23 July.