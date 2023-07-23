New App to help domestic violence victims

Victims of domestic violence now have access to a new app that will allow them to discreetly document abuse.

The ‘Empower You’ App was developed as part of the ongoing commitment from NSW Police to ensure better outcomes for DV and family violence victims across the state.

The app compling with current legislation to ensure it’s data can be used as evidence in court.

It includes a diary, coded emergency signal, quick lock and simple connectivity to triple zero, the icon is also discreet so to not alert perpetrators.

In the Hunter recent statistics from the Bureau of Crime show an increase in domestic violence offences.

Maitland is the worst offender up nearly 44 per cent in the past two years.

Newcastle, Port Stephens and Muswellbrook didn’t do much better, also showing an alarming rise in case numbers.