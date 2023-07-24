Novocastrians urged to ‘donate a minute, donate a lifetime’

Thousands of people in Newcastle and the Hunter registered to be organ and tissue donors last year, but more of us are being urged to put our name forward too.

The Lake Macquarie LGA had one of the highest uptakes of people registering with 57 per cent of the population now having said they would donate vital organs.

This week is DonateLife Week, with all Australians being urged to register to be a donor that could save someone’s life. DonateLife is calling on Australians to ‘donate a minute, donate a lifetime’. Because one minute is all it takes to register as an organ and tissue donor. And one organ donor can save up to 7 lives and help many more through eye and tissue donation.

Danielle Fisher, the General Manager of the NSW Organ and Tissue Donation Service said Donate Life Week is the perfect time to consider giving the gift of life by becoming an organ and tissue donor.

“You can make a real difference to the many Australians waiting for an organ or tissue by registering and then telling your family.”

About 54 per cent of people who live in the Newcastle LGA are registered, and 48 per cent of the Maitland area, while 44 per cent of the population in Cessnock are registered to donate their organs.

More information: https://www.donatelife.gov.au/