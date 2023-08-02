Police appealing for information about woman who has been missing since 1975

Rhyanwen Horne nee McConnochie was 24-years-old when she was last seen leaving the Shortland Clinic in 1975 and never seen again.

Police are appealing for information today, as part of Missing Persons Week, into her disappearance from the clinic on the corner of Ordnance and Watt Street in Newcastle on February 1, more than 48 years ago.

When Rhyanwen couldn’t be found after last being seen at about 8:15pm, police were notified and they begin inquiries into her whereabouts.

Rhyanwen was never seen again, and there hasn’t even been a trace of her left behind. The clinic she was last seen at has since been demolished as well.

She was 24 when she was reported missing and would be 73-years-old now.

Rhyanwen’s sister, Kathryn McConnochie, said that after 48 years without information, the family needs answers.

“It has been far too long without knowing what has happened to my sister,

“If anyone has any information about her, either before or after she went missing, no matter how minor it may seem, please come forward with it.”

Newcastle City Police District Commander, Superintendent Kylie Endemi, said there’s no piece of information too small for police to consider as part of the investigation.

“Please, If you know anything – even if you believe it’s minor or insignificant – our investigators would love to hear from you,” Supt Endemi said.

At the time of her disappearance, Rhyanwen was described as being of Caucasian appearance, fair complexion, 170cm tall, with slight build, very long wavy brown hair and grey-green eyes.

Anyone who may hold information that can assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.