Two charged over copper theft in the Hunter

Police have nabbed two men at Myuna Bay after launching a crackdown on the theft of copper cables across the Hunter.

At about 5pm on Wednesday, police attended a property on Wangi Road and arrived to find two men allegedly in the act of removing copper cables and preparing to load those cables into a vehicle.

Police prompting arrested the 38 and 49-year-old males and took them to Toronto Police Station where they were charged.

Both men were charged with larceny, enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, and enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence.

They were granted conditional bail to appear before Toronto Local Court at the end of August.

Police appealed for information into a spate of thefts across the Hunter region earlier this week. In June, more than 50 copper earth tails were stolen from power poles along the Golden Highway near Merriwa, before copper cables were stolen from a site near Wybong Road and Thomas Mitchell Drive at Muswellbrook in July, then near George Booth Drive at Cameron Park and electrical wires were also stolen from Regents Drive at New Lambton.

There was an attempted theft on electrical wires near Kearsley at Cessnock and detectives are also investigating reports of similar electrical thefts believed to have occurred at Morisset and Awaba.

As inquiries continue into copper theft across the district, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.