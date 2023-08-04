Courtney is missing from Tamworth, and might be in Newcastle

Police are asking people in Newcastle to keep an eye out for a woman missing from Tamworth.

32-year-old Courtney Ferguson was last seen on Tuesday and when she didn’t attend an appointment, family raised the alarm alerting police.

She was reported missing due to her disappearance being out of character.

Courtney is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, approximately 160-170cm tall and has brown eyes and long brown hair and was last seen wearing a white top with fine floral print & black jeans.

Police have reason to believe Courtney may be driving a Silver Haval with New South Wales registration plates ERM16R.

She is known to frequent Tamworth and Newcastle areas.

Anyone with information into Courtneys whereabouts is urged to contact Tamworth police on 02 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.