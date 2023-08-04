Hamilton South unit destroyed by fire

A unit at Hamilton South was severely damaged by fire this morning.

Emergency services received multiple calls to a Fowler Street address around 10am and quickly descended on the scene where they discovered a blaze had broken out on the third floor of a unit complex.

A dozen tankers and about 40 firefighters battled to contain the danger and extinguish the flames within an hour.

Thankfully all residents managed to evacuate and everyone was accounted for.

Just the one unit sustained damage in the inferno, but unfortunately it has been practically gutted.

An investigation is underway into what sparked the blaze.