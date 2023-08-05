Police on hunt for culprit following Mayfield home invasion

Police are on the hunt for the person responsible for a home invasion at Mayfield yesterday.

Officers were called to a Southon Street address at around 4pm, with reports of the incident, where an occupant was also allegedly assaulted, however when they arrived the male offender had already fled the scene.

It’s understood 29-year-old man who was assaulted suffered non-significant facial injuries and didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

A window was also smashed during the incident.

As the offender is still on the run, anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.