Adamstown apartment developer hit with stop work order

The developer of an Adamstown apartment building has been hit with a stop work order by the NSW Building Commissioner.

Futura Central is constructing a $6 million tower on Brunker Road, which has been ground to a halt, following a visit from Safe Work NSW on July 6, who found no relevant documents on site, dropped formwork, which blocked access, no back props and a support beam on the first floor showed poorly placed concrete, resulting in honeycombing and exposed steel.

Building Commissioner David Chandler says the stop work order has been issued due to the risk of significant harm or loss to occupiers of the apartment building due to the poor standard of the construction.

Futura Central have also been directed to ensure the site is safe and skips and building debris be cleared while the order is in place.