Hunter Firefighters out west to compete in regional championships

Hunter Valley Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Abermain and Kurri Kurri are in the state’s west this weekend to take part in the Regional Firefighter Championships.

The championships are taking place in Parkes over Saturday and Sunday and will see units from across the state take part in a range of exercises and events.

The event has been running since 1932 and is used to help firefighters maintain their specialist skills and generate friendly rivalry among stations.

Winners are expected to be declared early next week.