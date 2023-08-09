Third man charged over murder of Anthony Nugent at Hamilton South

A third man has been charged with murder over the shooting death of Anthony Nugent at Hamilton South in September last year.

Police were called to Fowler Street on the evening of September 6, 2022, after reports the 57-year-old had been shot point-blank in the chest after opening his front door.

The man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics, however, died at the scene.

Strike Force Alcheringa detectives arrested two men last week, a 26-year-old has been charged with murder and weapons offences and a 32-year-old from Macquarie Hills was charged with murder and weapons charges as well.

A number of search warrants have been conducted as well with items seized, including firearms.

Following further inquiries, a 26-year-old man was transported from a correctional facility in Junee to Wagga Wagga Police Station yesterday. He was charged with murder and supply pistol to person unauthorised to possess it.

He was refused bail to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court today.

Inquiries continue.