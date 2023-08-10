Concerns for 63yo who has been missing from Medowie since the weekend

Police are hoping an appeal to the public can shed some light on a man who has been missing from Medowie since the weekend.

63-year-old Andrew Collins was last seen leaving a home on Waropara Road in the evening of Saturday 5 August.

When he was unable to be located or contacted, Andrew was reported missing to police and Port Stephens Hunter Police District officers commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.

Andrew is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175cm tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have reasons to believe Andrew may be travelling in a white Toyota Tarago with NSW registration BQ20PV.

Anyone with information into Andrew’s whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.