Man arrested over failed service station robbery at Cardiff

A man will appear in court today charged with attempted robbery at a service station in Cardiff.

Police say a man went into the Shell service station on Main Road at about 3:45pm on Tuesday.

He had a conversation with the worker behind the counter before things escalated – officers say they’re told the man pushed the COVID-safe screen onto the worker before jumping over the counter and attempting to remove the till.

The man failed to retrieve the till and fled the scene.

He was last seen getting into a vehicle.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were able to track the man down and he was arrested at about midday yesterday.

He was charged with attempted robbery with offensive implement and refused bail – he’ll appear in Newcastle Local Court today.