Robert Pagan missing from Cessnock

Yet another person has been reported missing to local police in the Hunter Valley.

45-year-old Robert Pagan was last seen leaving a home on Sixth Street at Cessnock at about midday yesterday, and when he was unable to be located or contacted was reported missing to police.

Hunter Valley Police District officers commenced inquiries into his whereabouts as they and family hold concerns for Robert’s welfare.

Robert is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of solid build, with blonde hair and unshaven and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a black bum bag.

Anyone with information into Robert’s whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.