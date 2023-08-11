Novocastrian Lauren Parker now a para-cycling world champion

Newcastle para-triathlete Lauren Parker has conquered another sport – para-cycling.

The 34-year-old has become the world champion of the sport after winning gold at the 2023 UCI World Championships for the H3 individual time trial.

Lauren finished an entire minute before her closest competitor in the event, and is also the first in the event’s history to complete the 17 kilometre course in just under half an hour.

The Novocastrian told AusCycling she couldn’t be happier.

“It’s so good. I’m just happy I was able to get out there and produce the race I was hoping to produce,

“I had a great result and I’m just really happy to finally become a Para-cycling world champion.

“I was nervous because it’s only my second major Para-cycling event. My first one was in Belgium a few months ago, so I didn’t really know where I was at against the other girls because I’d only raced them once.

“But I believed in myself.”

Parker is no stranger to winning a medal having won three Para-Triathlon World Championships and a silver medal at the Paralympics in 2020.

Image: Lauren Parker Facebook page