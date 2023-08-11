Designs For New Thornton Skate Park Revealed

Planning for a new skate park in Thornton has passed a major milestone with the official design now locked in.

The existing facility on Taylor Avenue which was built in the early 2000s is due for a modern upgrade.

Maitland Council asked the community to help determine which design should be used, with locals opting for one with a halfpipe with spine and box jump, kinked floating ledge, vert wall, flat banks and rails.

Now that the layout has been confirmed this week, Council can move onto the next phase of planning in the lead up to construction which is expected to kick off in early 2024 following the completion of the skate park at Largs.