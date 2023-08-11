Daracon files appeal over Martins Creek Quarry decision

It might’ve been several months since a quarry project near Paterson was knocked back, but the company behind the controversial expansion hasn’t stopped fighting.

The Independent Planning Commission (IPC) knocked back Daracon’s plan to expand their Martins Creek Quarry to extract an additional 1.1 million tonnes of material each year back in February.

While acknowledging the economic benefits of the project, the IPC found the road transportation of 450,000 tonnes of material over 25 years was unreasonable and unacceptable because of the impacts on communities along the haulage route in Paterson, Bolwarra and Bolwarra Heights.

That came after the NSW Department of Planning recommended the project for approval as they deemed it to be a State Significant project.

A Daracon spokesperson confirmed they had filed an appeal with the NSW Land and Environment Court to redetermine the development application that was originally recommended for approval.

“Daracon has filed an appeal with the Land and Environment Court against the Independent Planning Commission’s decision to refuse the State significant development application regarding the Martin’s Creek Quarry.

“In filing the appeal, Daracon is asking the Land and Environment Court to redetermine the DA which was recommended for approval by the Department of Planning and Environment.

“Although the time that it will take for the appeal to be determined will be dictated by the timetable set by the Court, Daracon is hoping to conclude the appeal within the next six to eight months.”