Chaos at Adamstown Markets

Investigations are continuing after an accident at the Adamstown Markets yesterday.

Just before 10am, emergency services were called to Narara Road after a vehicle reversed into several market stalls.

Newcastle City Police District officers who attended where told that a stall owner, aged in her 90s, hit the stalls with her car while she was reversing.

No one was struck by the vehicle, but two women suffered minor injuries when they jumped out of the way and fell to the ground.

They were taken to hospital for treatment on abrasions. Another woman was taken to hospital with shock while the driver was also taken to undergo tests.

Inquires are continuing.