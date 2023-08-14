Ribbon Cut On Million Dollar Lugar Park Upgrade For Kotara South Tigers

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Charlestown MP and Minister for Women Jodie Harrison, Kotara South Football Club President Bryn Hoskins, Cr Carol Duncan, Cr Peta Winney-Baartz and the Tigers U13s celebrate the official opening of the upgraded facilities at Lugar Park | Image supplied

New sporting facilities have been unveiled at Kotara just in time for Matildas fever to reach its peak.

$1.2 million has been spent upgrading the existing Les Hopton Pavilion at Lugar Park to house additional female-friendly amenities in a bid to cater for the explosion in the number of women and girls playing for both Kotara South Football Club and the Kotara Cricket Club.

The existing amenities building was extended to accommodate the addition of a second unisex changeroom, accessible amenities and a unisex referees’ room. Dedicated equipment storage areas, a new canteen, improved under-cover spectator space and a more accessible walkway from the carpark to the grounds were also included.

The project was funded by City of Newcastle, the NSW Government and the Kotara South Football Club, and Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it has transformed the sportsground into an inclusive and fully-accessible facility for referees, community spectators, and home and away players alike.

“City of Newcastle is committed to investing in inclusive facilities to ensure players and referees have access to environments that enable, facilitate and retain participation by females, both at a grassroots and senior level,” Cr Nelmes said.

“With the FIFA Women’s World Cup being hosted on home soil, participation by women and girls will only continue to grow, which is why it is vital we deliver projects such as Lugar Park, which provide enjoyable spaces that allow women and girls to feel connected and welcome in their chosen sport.”

Kotara South Football Club President Bryn Hoskins said the club strives to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for females, juniors and people with diverse abilities.

“Around one third of our members are female and participation is growing. With contemporary female-friendly changerooms and toilets, a new kiosk and disability access, these new facilities will help grow our sport by providing a positive experience for both male and female players, referees, coaches, volunteers and spectators,” Mr Hoskins said.

“The facility will be highly used by Kotara South Football Club as well as local cricket and other sporting groups. We thank City of Newcastle for its professional oversight and management of this quality construction. Kotara South Football Club is excited to officially open the upgraded amenities building at Lugar Park.”