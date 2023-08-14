Man charged over deliberately lighting fires

A man will face court, charged over allegedly lighting two fires in as many days in Singleton.

Emergency services were called to Rose Point Park at about 2pm on Friday following reports of a grassfire, and then called to a fire at Sewerage Works Lane at Glenridding 24-hours later.

Both fires were extinguished and Hunter Valley Police District officers established crime scenes at both locations.

Following police inquiries, officers arrested a 23-year-old man at a Hunterview home on Saturday afternoon and charged him with two counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Singleton Court in September.