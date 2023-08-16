Much loved Hunter Valley mum passes away after complications from brain injury

A much loved Hunter Valley woman has died after complications from a fall while on holidays in Thailand.

Kylee Enwright was on holidays with her husband Paul at the end of May – Kylee slipped and fell at the resort where they were staying and suffered a horrific brain injury.

She was rushed to the major hospital in Phuket where she underwent a huge brain operation.

Kylee stayed there while her husband organised a Go Fund Me page that raised more than $200,000 which was enough to medivac Kylee out of Thailand and home to the John Hunter Hospital.

The Singleton mum had been slowly recovering and improving every day, going from not moving at all to walking around and starting to string one or two words together, but her husband posted a heartbreaking message on social media last night to say she had suffered a second brain bleed on Sunday morning that she didn’t survive.

Kylee passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday.

“Kylee was one of the kindest, most generous people I have had the privilege to know,” Paul posted on Facebook.

“Thanks to Kylee’s selflessness and generosity, through organ donation there will be up to 8 people that will receive a second chance at life and her spirit will live on a while longer through them.”

Kylee and Paul own a successful pest management business in Singleton and Kylee was a much loved member of the Hunter community.