Police operation underway at Jesmond as search for car thief intensifies

A police operation is underway at Jesmond following an assault and car theft at North Lambton this morning.

Police were called to a home on Acacia Avenue at about 11am with reports of the incident and responding officers were told the victim had confronted a man in his home, before he was assaulted by a man, who then stole his silver 2010 Holden Commodore sedan.

The 65-year-old suffered a laceration to his arm and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Mayo Street, Jesmond, which has resulted in a police operation around the area.

Officers are blocking streets behind Stockland Jesmond as they search for the man, while PolAir is above announcing they are searching for a Caucasian man, about 180 centimetres tall, of slim build, with facial hair.

It’s believed he was wearing a black top with white stripes down the sleeves, blue shorts, with a black cap and red shoes.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the man leaving the car is urged to call Crime Stoppers.