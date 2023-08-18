Plans lodged to transform former shopping centre at Tanilba Bay into seniors living

A derelict and abandoned shopping centre in Port Stephens is set to be transformed into seniors living, if a proposal for the site is approved.

The former Bi-Lo at Tanilba Bay has been sitting vacant for 13 years and has fallen into disrepair, however a developer is seeking to give the site new life, with the construction of 51 independent living units and nursing accommodation.

48 car parking spaces, a communal club house and open green spaces are also proposed as part of the development application.

The applicant is behind the existing seniors housing facility Cameron Glen at Cameron park.

The proposal is currently before Port Stephens Council.