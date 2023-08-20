Man charged after accident on Pacific highway

A man has been charged over a Central Coast accident earlier this week that killed a teenager and injured a woman.

Just after 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, emergency services responded to report of a crash involving two cars and a truck on the Pacific highway near Waldaba.

The driver of a ford Falcon, a 17- year -old boy died at the scene.

A 41-year -old man driving the truck was treated at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter for mandatory testing, while a women in her forties was treated for non- life threatening injuries.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police established a crime scene and on Friday the truck driver was arrested upon being released from hospital.

He was charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail to front Newcastle local court