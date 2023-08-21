Man facing court today over alleged sporting club break-ins

A man will face court today, charged over alleged break and enters at a number of sporting clubs in Port Stephens.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers started investigating the break ins back in April after a netball club was allegedly broken into on Aquatic Close at Salamander Bay.

In the months since then, police began investigating seven other break-ins that they believed were linked, at sporting complexes across Port Stephens local government area.

Following extensive investigations, officers stopped a man on Cromarty Street at Anna Bay just after 2pm last Tuesday.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with 13 offences including eight counts of break and enter house etc, three counts of break and enter dwelling-house etc with intent, and goods in custody suspected being stolen.

The 42-year-old man was formally refused bail at Raymond Terrace Court last Wednesday and will re-appear today.